Deputies investigating suspicious death Summerville

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Summerville.

Deputies and the Coroner's Office were called to the 200 block of McLaurin Avenue, off of Hwy 176 near Cane Bay High School Monday morning.

Coroner Bill Salisbury says a couple found a woman's body behind a business, along with her car.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

