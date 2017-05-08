Quantcast

Deputies investigating woman's death in Summerville

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities are investigating a woman's death in Summerville. 

Chief Deputy Mike Cochran with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block McLaurin Avenue, near Cane Bay High School Monday morning. 

The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

