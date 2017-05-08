Deputies: Man wanted in fatal shooting considered 'armed and dangerous'

Berkeley County deputies have issued a murder warrant for a man they consider armed and dangerous after a shooting in Summerville left a woman dead.

Troy Wiley, 35, is wanted for murder, Berkeley County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said.

Wiley is believed to be driving a black 2004 Ford Explorer with South Carolina license tag NNJ-811.

Cochran says Wiley is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies and the coroner's office were called to the 200 block of McLaurin Avenue, off of Highway176 near Cane Bay High School Monday morning.

Coroner Bill Salisbury says a couple who lives behind an auto repair shop found a woman's body just before 9:30 a.m. when they were leaving for work Monday morning. The woman's car was also discovered, he said.

Salisbury said the victim did not live in the Cane Bay neighborhood, so she must either have driven there herself or was driven there and killed.

Crime scene investigators spent the morning and afternoon processing the scene.

Stratford High School and other nearby schools were placed on an administrative lockdown Monday afternoon because deputies were concerned Wiley might try to pick up his daughter, who is a student there.

The coroner says Crystal Wiley's body was found in this driveway, behind this auto repair business.

Her car was nearby.

The coroner says people living in a trailer back here found the body just before 930 this morning.

They called authorities.

A neighbor told me she heard two shots shortly after 1 a.m. and saw a car leave the scene.

Anyone who recognizes Wiley or sees his vehicle is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.