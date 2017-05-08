Quantcast

Crews find smoke and odor, not fire, in downtown Charleston buil - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews find smoke and odor, not fire, in downtown Charleston building

Source: AP Source: AP
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Fire crews responding to a building in downtown Charleston found smoke and an odor but no flames, officials say. 

The Charleston Fire Department and EMS were called to the 200 block of Calhoun Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. 

Fire Chief Marshall Michael Julazadeh says officials believe the incident was related to the building's HVAC system. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly