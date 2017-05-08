Search for man wanted in Summerville killing put 3 Berkeley Co. schools on lockdown

A search for a murder suspect in Berkeley County prompted an administrative lockdown at three schools Monday afternoon, according to Berkeley County deputies.

Stratford High School, College Park Middle School and College Park Elementary went on administrative lockdown at approximately 2 p.m., according to Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Orvin Tanner. School officials took the action after police advised a search for a murder suspect in the area was underway.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said it is actively looking for Troy Lamont Wiley. Wiley is wanted in a Summerville murder case, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran. Wiley, 35, is considered armed and dangerous, Cochran said.

Deputies believe he may be driving a black 2004 Ford Explorer with South Carolina tag NNJ-811.

Goose Creek police officers were at Stratford High School are currently at the school because of concerns a suspect in a murder case may come to the school to pick up his daughter who attends the school, Goose Creek Police Maj. John Grainger said.

"There is no verified information to suggest that the suspect intends to come to Stratford High School," Grainger said. "These measures are precautionary because the suspect has yet to be located."

The elementary school was the first to come off of lockdown when it released for the day, Tanner said. College Park Middle School was released from lockdown at approximately 3:15 p.m., and Stratford High School was released at 4:05 p.m. after authorities advised school officials it was safe to release the students, Tanner said.

Parents were notified of the situation via text alerts and calls from the school. Stratford's Facebook page also posted a notice of the lockdown.

"This lockdown is a precautionary measure taken to ensure student safety due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation in the area," the post stated.

Anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description was asked to call 911.

