Search for man wanted in Summerville killing put 3 Berkeley Co. schools on lockdown

Berkeley County deputies have issued a murder warrant for a man they consider armed and dangerous after a shooting in Summerville left a woman dead.
Charleston's complex roads and heavy traffic volumes are why some first responders are getting more training to keep you safe.
A search for a murder suspect in Berkeley County prompted an administrative lockdown at three schools Monday afternoon, according to Berkeley County deputies.
Grassroots group Mt. Pleasant United delivered a petition containing nearly ten thousand signatures to Mt. Pleasant Town Hall Monday in hopes of letting voters decide whether the town shouldMore >>
Grassroots group Mt. Pleasant United delivered a petition containing nearly ten thousand signatures to Mt. Pleasant Town Hall Monday in hopes of letting voters decide whether the town should change to single-member district elections. Currently, the town's eight council members are elected "at large,?More >>
Berkeley County law enforcement officials and the Berkeley County Coroner are currently responding to a fatal wreck.
