Search for man wanted in Summerville killing puts 2 Berkeley Co. schools on lockdown

A search for a murder suspect in Berkeley County prompted an administrative lockdown at two schools Monday afternoon, according to Berkeley County deputies.

Goose Creek police officers are currently at the school because of concerns a suspect in a murder case may come to the school to pick up his daughter who attends the school, Goose Creek Police Maj. John Grainger said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said it is actively looking for Troy Lamont Wiley. Wiley is wanted in a Summerville murder case, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran. Wiley, 35, is considered armed and dangerous, Cochran said.

Deputies believe he may be driving a black 2004 Ford Explorer with South Carolina tag NNJ-811.

"There is no verified information to suggest that the suspect intends to come to Stratford High School," Grainger said. "These measures are precautionary because the suspect has yet to be located."

Stratford High School and College Park Middle School went on an administrative lockdown at approximately 2 p.m., according to Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Orvin.

College Park Elementary School also went on lockdown, but it has since dismissed, she said.

Orvin did not have information on the nature of the investigation but said the lockdown is a safety precaution.

Parents were notified of the situation via text alerts and calls from the school. Stratford's Facebook page also posted a notice of the lockdown.

"This lockdown is a precautionary measure taken to ensure student safety due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation in the area," the post stated.

Anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description should immediately call 911.

