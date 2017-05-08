Search for man wanted in Summerville killing puts 2 Berkeley Co. schools on lockdown

Berkeley County deputies have issued a murder warrant for a man they consider armed and dangerous after a shooting in Summerville left a woman dead.More >>
Berkeley County deputies have issued a murder warrant for a man they consider armed and dangerous after a shooting in Summerville left a woman dead.More >>
A search for a murder suspect in Berkeley County prompted an administrative lockdown at two schools Monday afternoon, according to Berkeley County deputies.More >>
A search for a murder suspect in Berkeley County prompted an administrative lockdown at two schools Monday afternoon.More >>
Berkeley County law enforcement officials and the Berkeley County Coroner are currently responding to a fatal wreck.More >>
Berkeley County law enforcement officials and the Berkeley County Coroner are currently responding to a fatal wreck.More >>
Crews are responding to a report of fire in downtown Charleston.More >>
Crews are responding to a report of fire in downtown Charleston.More >>
The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.More >>
The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.More >>