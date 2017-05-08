The Citadel's Sears Racks Up 2 More Awards after 2-Hitter

Another week, another two awards for JP Sears. The junior southpaw was selected the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week and one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week, it was announced Monday.

Sears earned his third SoCon Pitcher of the Week award this season and fifth of his career. Earlier this year, he was chosen as the pitcher of the month for March by the conference. This is also the second national player of the week selection Sears has received by Collegiate Baseball.

The junior left hander earned the recognition after throwing his second career complete game, allowing just one run on two hits on Saturday against ETSU. Sears struck out 13 batters in the 4-1 victory, marking his fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season and ninth of his career.

The Sumter, South Carolina, native enters the week ranked third in NCAA Division I in total strikeouts with 115 and is one of just nine pitchers with 100 or more strikeouts. Sears also ranks fourth in Division I in strikeouts per nine innings (13.10) and is 18th in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.39). His 0.95 WHIP leads the SoCon while his miniscule 2.16 earned run average ranks third in the conference.

Sears was making his first Saturday start of the season and was dominant from start to finish. The junior retired the first 10 batters he faced and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning.

Saturday’s start continued an incredible season for the Bulldog left hander who was placed on the prestigious Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List earlier this year. Sears’ 20 strikeout game against VMI on March 24 remains tied for the most strikeouts in a game in Division I this season.

Sears’ 115 strikeouts in 2017 are tied for the 10th most in a single season in program history. With 290 career strikeouts, Sears ranks sixth in the all-time record book, just seven shy of passing current pitching coach Britt Reames for fifth place.

Coming off their second SoCon series victory of the season, Sears and the Bulldogs continue conference action at UNCG May 12-14 in Greensboro, North Carolina.