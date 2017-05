Berkeley Co. murder suspect wanted for wife's death now in custody

Berkeley County deputies have arrested a Lowcountry man wanted for a shooting in Summerville that left his wife dead.

Troy Wiley, 35, was wanted for murder, Berkeley County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said.

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Crystal Wiley.

Troy Wiley was believed to be driving a black 2004 Ford Explorer with South Carolina license tag NNJ-811. Cochran said Wiley was considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies and the coroner's office were called to the 200 block of McLaurin Avenue, off of Highway176 near Cane Bay High School Monday morning.

Coroner Bill Salisbury says a couple who lives behind an auto repair shop found a woman's body just before 9:30 a.m. when they were leaving for work Monday morning.

The woman's car was near the body, he said. Salisbury said the victim did not live in the Cane Bay neighborhood.

"She either drove or was driven here," Salisbury said. "We don't know at this point."

A neighbor who asked not to be identified said she heard two shots shortly after 1 a.m.

Folks who live near the crime scene say nothing like this has ever happened in the neighborhood.

Dylan Perry's grandmother lives in the neighborhood.

"It's quiet. You live out in the country, people do shoot guns every once in awhile. For like New Year's I shoot guns, shotguns, stuff, but nothing like that," Perry said.

Crime scene investigators spent the morning and afternoon processing the scene.

Stratford High School and other nearby schools were placed on an administrative lockdown Monday afternoon because deputies were concerned Wiley might try to pick up his daughter, who is a student there.

