Charleston police officers arrest armed robbery suspect following chase

Officers have arrested a downtown Charleston armed robbery suspect following a chase.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 34-year-old David Crockett Robinson of North Charleston on Sunday and charged him with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Robinson's arrest stems from a robbery in the area of Franklin Street and Queen Street where officers found the victim who said she was robbed of her purse at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect fled through the Robert Mills Manor Housing complex on Beaufain Street after the robbery.

"A description of the suspect was provided to responding units and patrol officers in the area," CPD officials said."Officers observed a vehicle on Meeting Street with a passenger inside who matched the description of the suspect."

According to police, the vehicle continued to travel north on Meeting Street and came to a stop near Heriot Street and I-26.

"The passenger fled the vehicle and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit," police said.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.