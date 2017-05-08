Quantcast

High School playoff scores (5/8)

Baseball

AAAA

Hilton Head 2   Colleton Co. 0 - The Cougars season comes to an end.

Softball

AAAAA

Wando 4  Conway 0 - Alyssa Heinrich had 15 strikeouts on the night as the Warriors stay alive with the win. They'll host Ashley Ridge in an elimination game on Wednesday. 

White Knoll 6  Ashley Ridge 2 -  The Swamp Foxes drop down to the losers bracket and will travel to Wando on Wednesday with their season on the line. 

AAAA

Berkeley 13  Beaufort 3 -  The Stags stay alive with the win and will go on the road on Wednesday to try to keep their season going. 

AAA

Hanahan 7   Dillon 1 - The Hawks advance to the Lower State finals which they'll host on Friday night. 

Girls Soccer

AAAAA

Wando 2   Lexington 1 F/OT - Sami Meredith had a golden goal in overtime to help the Warriors advance to the state championship game on Saturday at Irmo. 

AAA

Brookland-Cayce 2  Bishop England 1 - The Bishops season ends with the loss. 

AA

Academic Magnet 12   Batesburg-Leesville 0 -  Riane Coman had 6 goals for the Raptors who advance to the state championship game on Friday at Irmo. 

