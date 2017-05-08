High School playoff scores (5/8)

Baseball
AAAA
Hilton Head 2 Colleton Co. 0 - The Cougars season comes to an end.
Softball
AAAAA
Wando 4 Conway 0 - Alyssa Heinrich had 15 strikeouts on the night as the Warriors stay alive with the win. They'll host Ashley Ridge in an elimination game on Wednesday.
White Knoll 6 Ashley Ridge 2 - The Swamp Foxes drop down to the losers bracket and will travel to Wando on Wednesday with their season on the line.
AAAA
Berkeley 13 Beaufort 3 - The Stags stay alive with the win and will go on the road on Wednesday to try to keep their season going.
AAA
Hanahan 7 Dillon 1 - The Hawks advance to the Lower State finals which they'll host on Friday night.
Girls Soccer
AAAAA
Wando 2 Lexington 1 F/OT - Sami Meredith had a golden goal in overtime to help the Warriors advance to the state championship game on Saturday at Irmo.
AAA
Brookland-Cayce 2 Bishop England 1 - The Bishops season ends with the loss.
AA
Academic Magnet 12 Batesburg-Leesville 0 - Riane Coman had 6 goals for the Raptors who advance to the state championship game on Friday at Irmo.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.