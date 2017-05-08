Ninth Inning Rally Not Enough as RiverDogs Drop Series Finale

The RiverDogs scored two runs in the bottom half of the ninth but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback as Charleston fell in the series finale, 6-4, to the ShoreBirds on Monday at The Joe in front of 4,621. Estevan Florial's hitting streak came to an end after he hit .310 going 13-42 over a ten-game span. Charleston has now dropped eight of their last ten home games.

Ben Ruta went 2-for-4 in his first appearance as a RiverDog, getting the start in right field after being called up from extended spring training.

RiverDogs (15-17) starter Freicer Perez (0-2, 6.14) was rattled right away in the first. After a lead-off walk to centerfielder Ryan McKenna, third baseman Chris Clare clubbed a two-run homer to put the ShoreBirds (15-16) up 2-0.

Charleston answered right back in the second. Third baseman Angel Aguilar reached on an error at third base before a home run by Isiah Gilliam tied the ball game.

The tie didn’t last long and it was broken up in the third inning. Designated hitter Chris Shaw walked with one out and left fielder Gerrion Grim knocked a two-run homer to left making it 4-2.

Delmarva added insurance in the ninth inning. First baseman Preston Palmeiro led off the inning with a walk, then advanced to second on a wild pick-off throw by catcher Donny Sands. Second baseman Alejandro Juvier doubled into the left field corner scoring Palmeiro. Juvier advanced to third on a dropped third strike and was brought in by a single up the middle from McKenna to make it 6-2.

Jacob Bray came into close out the ninth. Charleston did not go down easily as Aguilar led off the inning with double to left field then came into score on an RIB double to right by shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. The RiverDogs were not done yet as first baseman Brandon Wagner singled to center scoring Cabrera easily from second but that’s as far as they would get as left fielder Estevan Florial popped out to short that ended the ball game.

Alex Wells (3-1, 1.19) got the win for the ShoreBirds, pitching six innings allowing just two runs (one earned) on six hits. Freicer Perez took the loss for the RiverDogs, needing 80 pitches to go just three innings, allowing four runs on five hits.

Ballpark fun

Fans fought off the lulls of a Monday by enjoying dollar beers and hot dogs courtesy of Busch Light along with plenty of furry friends on a Monday Dog Day.

Upcoming

Charleston has the day off on Tuesday but Wednesday they head to Hickory to take on the Crawdads in a three-game series. In game one on at 6pm on Wednesday night, the RiverDogs will send to the hill right hander Jio Orozco (0-2, 7.48) and the Crawdads will counter with righty Kyle Cody (0-3, 2.92). The game will be broadcast online streaming at riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio app under the "Charleston RiverDogs" station starting at 6, and will go live on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area starting at 7.