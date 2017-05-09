Quantcast

Mount Pleasant officers on scene of reported store robbery

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a reported robbery at the Harris Teeter on Highway 41.

The call came in around 3 a.m., according to Charleston County Dispatchers.

This is a developing story. A Live 5 News crew is on the way.

