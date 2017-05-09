Mount Pleasant officers respond to reported store robbery

No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
Mount Pleasant Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in the I'On community.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man wanted on drug charges was shot and killed as deputies attempted to arrest him Tuesday morning.More >>
Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a reported robbery at the Harris Teeter on Highway 41.More >>
A man accused of shooting and killing his wife is expected in bond court Tuesday morning.More >>
