Charleston City Council discussing development moratorium for James Island

Charleston City Council will discuss whether to temporarily halt new developments in James Island's commercial areas as they work to make sure residents don't have to make extended commutes for retail options.

The council will meet to discuss Mayor John Tecklenburg's moratorium, pitched so that the city's planning department can study the island's zoning and recommend new classifications specifically for the town.

"It is important that the citizens of this area of the City have access to business and retail opportunities that serve their commercial and recreational interests...," an ordinance to be discussed Tuesday reads. "In recent times, more and more properties on James Island that are zoned for business and commercial use have been developed or approved for development in a manner that does not further or relate to retail, business or commerce."

If the new plan is passed, the city wouldn't accept applications from developers for six months. That would include those wanting to build more than four buildings or a structure larger than 15,000 square feet in the non-residential areas of James Island.

The study will cover uses, density of development, height and dimensional requirements as they relate to the identity of the Island as a whole, the ordinance states.

