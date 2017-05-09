TUNE IN NOW: Mt. Pleasant officers on scene of reported store robbery; Man accused of shooting wife expected in bond court

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Mount Pleasant officers on scene of reported store robbery
The call came in around 3 a.m., according to Charleston County Dispatchers. This is a developing story.
2. Man accused of shooting wife heads to bond court this morning
Troy Wiley, 35, is charged in the murder of Crystal Wiley. After an all-day search, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced his arrest Monday night. Read more.
3. SC House could take up the recently amended gas tax bill
The bill raises the gas tax by 12 cents-per-gallon over six years, but adds tax credits and rebates to offset income taxes. More at 5 a.m.
