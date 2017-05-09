Man accused of wife's murder expected in bond court

A man accused of shooting and killing his wife is expected in bond court Tuesday morning.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Troy Wiley shot wife Crystal Wiley and left her in a driveway on McLaurin Avenue in Summerville before fleeing the scene Monday morning. A couple found the body just before 9:30 a.m.

After an hours-long manhunt, authorities found Wiley in Lincolnville late Monday afternoon.

Three schools in the College Park were put on an administrative lockdown out of caution after Wiley was reportedly on his way to one of the schools to pick up a juvenile, officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say. The lockdowns were later lifted.

Investigators believe the victim and her husband were involved in a verbal altercation that led to deadly violence.

"This was an all-hands-on-deck team effort. All available resources from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office were dedicated to solving this case. We will release more details as they are available but I did want to thank SLED, the Charleston and Dorchester County Sheriffs agencies as well as the U.S. Marshals Task Force," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

