Coroner identifies Mt. Pleasant man killed in shooting in I'On community

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 66-year-old man who died from a shooting in the I'On community in Mount Pleasant.

Authorities say Robert Simpson of Mount Pleasant died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Investigators arrested 31-year-old Brittany Simpson for his death and charged her with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Brittany Simpson's arrest stems from an investigation on Saturday Road where officers responded to the area shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday after neighbors reported hearing shots fired.

At 1:17 p.m., Mount Pleasant Inspector Chip Googe confirmed the shooting involved a fatality.

Witnesses reported dive teams from the Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene, but authorities have not yet revealed what they were searching for.

Isaac Cohen, who lives in the area, described the scene after police responded.

"There were lots of police, blue lights, red lights, commotion so I knew something terrible had happened," Cohen said. "For a neighborhood like this one, it's unbelievable."

A home on the street was blocked off by caution tape. Mount Pleasant Police confirmed the shooting shortly before 8 a.m.

Neighbors wake up to crime scene

It's something folks who live in the I'On neighborhood are not used to seeing: crime scene tape around a house in the upscale community.

Mount Pleasant police were called to the home on Saturday Road after a reported shooting which turned out to be fatal.

"For a neighborhood like this one, it's unbelievable," said Isaac Cohen, a neighbor."There were lots of police, blue lights, red lights, commotion so I knew something terrible had happened."

"It's a great neighborhood. It's great for the kids, all of us, it's been very quiet," said Joe Malecki, another resident.

That all changed Tuesday morning.

Crime scene investigators took over the cul-de-sac that's on the lake.

Dive teams from the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff's office were called out to assist. Police did not say why.

Malecki said until Tuesday everything seemed to be normal at the house.

"They had a big family gathering this past weekend, seeing all those people on the back porch," Malecki said."So all seemed to be real nice as far as I can tell."

I just learned dive teams from the @CharlestonPD are on Saturday Rd. in Ion. Police haven't released any info. yet. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/f05EaoGSSR — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) May 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.