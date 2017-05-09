Quantcast

Police: 1 dead after shooting in I'On community

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting in the I'On community.

Investigators are currently interviewing people who were in the area at the time of the shooting, Mount Pleasant Inspector Chip Googe said.

Charleston County dispatchers say an incident was called in on Saturday Road shortly after 6 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing shots fired.

Witnesses reported dive teams from the Charleston Police Department are on the scene.

A home on the street was blocked off by caution tape. 

Mount Pleasant Police confirmed the shooting shortly before 8 a.m. but have not released further details as of yet.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

