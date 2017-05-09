Police: 1 dead after shooting in I'On community

Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting in the I'On community.

Investigators are currently interviewing people who were in the area at the time of the shooting, Mount Pleasant Inspector Chip Googe said.

Charleston County dispatchers say an incident was called in on Saturday Road shortly after 6 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing shots fired.

Police are keeping us away fron the shooting scene as the investigation continues. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/dbMAdC7JTY — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) May 9, 2017

Witnesses reported dive teams from the Charleston Police Department are on the scene.

I just learned dive teams from the @CharlestonPD are on Saturday Rd. in Ion. Police haven't released any info. yet. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/f05EaoGSSR — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) May 9, 2017

A home on the street was blocked off by caution tape.

Mount Pleasant Police confirmed the shooting shortly before 8 a.m. but have not released further details as of yet.

We are on the scene of a confirmed shooting on Saturday Rd in I'on. Investigators are actively working the scene. More info as it comes. ^cg — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) May 9, 2017

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

