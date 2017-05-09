Quantcast

Police investigating shooting in I'On community

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
(Source: WCSC) (Source: WCSC)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Mount Pleasant Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in the I'On community.

Charleston County dispatchers say an incident was called in on Saturday Road shortly after 6 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing shots fired.

A home on the street was blocked off by caution tape. 

Mount Pleasant Police confirmed the shooting shortly before 8 a.m. but have not released further details as of yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

