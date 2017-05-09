TAKE A STAND: Slager Guilty Plea

When Michael Slager pleaded guilty to violating Walter Scott’s civil rights by shooting him five times, it was a stunning reversal.

For two years, the former North Charleston Police Officer had insisted he had no choice but to kill the unarmed Scott in self-defense.

The guilty plea means all state and federal charges against Slager are dismissed.

For Walter Scott’s family, it’s the words they were waiting to hear: Michael Slager confessing to a felony.

While this may be the first step in the healing process for Walter Scott’s family, this case is not yet over. U.S. District Judge David Norton must now decide a sentence. Michael Slager faces as little as no prison time to life behind bars. While no one expects the minimum or even the maximum, all eyes will be on Judge Norton.

In a case like this, no one is looking for winners, only justice. One man is dead, another likely going to prison for a long time and two families forever changed.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.