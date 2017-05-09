Quantcast

Residents invited to review draft of ideas on West Ashley's future

West Ashley residents have an opportunity to look at a collection of ideas and input for West Ashley's future. 

Planners from Dover Kohl, a consultant hired by city council, will be in the Citadel Mall center court Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

People are welcome to review their work-in-progress and give feedback on the draft of ideas. 

