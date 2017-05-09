Quantcast

CCSO press conference on vehicle pursuits postponed

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A press conference scheduled by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has been postponed. 

Sheriff Al Cannon was set to respond to questions Tuesday about multiple high-speed chases that occurred in the area over recent weeks.

The new date and time of the press conference will be announced by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. 

