North Charleston Arts Festival Arty Block Party to be held Tuesday

The City of North Charleston will host its inaugural Arts Festival Arty Block Party Tuesday after inclement weather forced officials to cancel it last week.

Local vendors and artists will line the North Charleston Olde Village on East Montague Avenue in a special event combining an art walk and street dance.

The Shem Creek Boogie Band will be on hand to get the crowd moving from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Local artist kolpeace will be featured in a live painting demo set to music from 7 p.m. to 7:30pm. From 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., contemporary violinist Daniel D. and his band will perform a blend of R&B, hip hop, jazz and pop covers as well as originals.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.