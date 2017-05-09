Deputies seeking to identify two after $100k worth of copper stolen

Mount Pleasant Police are trying to determine what sparked a fatal early-morning shooting in the I'On community.More >>
Berkeley County investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men in connection to the theft of more than $100,000 worth of copper.
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.
Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a reported robbery at the Harris Teeter on Highway 41.
A man accused of shooting and killing his wife is expected in bond court Tuesday morning.
