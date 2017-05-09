Deputies seeking to identify two after $100k worth of copper stolen

Berkeley County investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men in connection to the theft of more than $100,000 worth of copper.

The thefts happened at the VIVA Recycling center on Old Depot Road in Moncks Corner off of Cypress Gardens Road.

BCSO officials released two black and white photos from security cameras which they say show a subject who was part of a crew that stole the copper.

Investigators also released a color picture of a person they believe may have been involved in the thefts, and would like to speak with this person as well.

If anyone recognizes these subjects or have any information that would help in identifying them, please call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843.-554-4412.

