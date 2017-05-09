Report: Lowcountry man threatened to shoot woman after killing wife

Investigators say a 35-year-old Lowcountry man who killed his wife in Summerville went to another woman's home following the crime and threatened to shoot her.

Troy Lamont Wiley was denied bond Tuesday night for the murder of his wife Crystal Wiley.

He's also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of cocaine.

According to court records, Troy Wiley went to another woman's home after he killed his wife and confessed to shooting the victim with her handgun.

An arrest warrant states Wiley then threatened to shoot the other woman before he left her house.

He was then subsequently arrested following a search of the area.

Wiley's charges stems from an investigation that started on Monday when deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unresponsive woman laying on the ground on McLaurin Drive in Summerville.

When deputies arrived they found Crystal Wiley with a gunshot wound.

Neighbors told investigators that they heard an argument and gunshots earlier in the morning.

Deputies say that an investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim had been involved in a altercation at the same place a week before.

According to an arrest warrant, Wiley was also charged with possession of cocaine after authorities at the Hill Finklea Detention Center reported finding cocaine wrapped in a dollar bill in Wiley's front pocket.

A report states,"The suspect admitted it was Cocaine in an excited utterance when it was located."

Coroner Bill Salisbury says a couple who lives behind an auto repair shop found the victim's body just before 9:30 a.m. when they were leaving for work Monday morning.

The woman's car was near the body, he said. Salisbury said the victim did not live in the Cane Bay neighborhood.

Stratford High School and other nearby schools were placed on an administrative lockdown Monday afternoon because deputies were concerned Wiley might try to pick up his daughter, who is a student there.

