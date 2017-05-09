James Island developments halted for six months

Carriage tours have rolled along the streets of Charleston since the 1940s. But recently after a video of a horse lying on the streets downtown came to light, there have been questions surrounding the industry and if the animals are equipped to handle the growing city.More >>
Charleston City Council unanimously approved to temporarily halt new developments in James Island's commercial areas as part of a six-month moratorium.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 66-year-old man who died from a shooting in the I'On community in Mount Pleasant.More >>
Investigators say a 35-year-old Lowcountry man who killed his wife in Summerville went to another woman's home following the crime and threatened to shoot her.More >>
In the last two weeks a new community project launched in North Charleston on the site of a former low income housing neighborhood.More >>
