Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/9)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-3 with a walk in a 5-3 loss to Cincinnati. The Holly Hill native is batting .262 with 6 HR's and 12 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with 2 K's in a 6-0 loss to Cleveland. The Stratford alum is batting .255 with 5 HR's and 17 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-4 with a walk, a run scored and a K in a 5-4 loss to Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .272 with 4 HR's and 13 RBI

AAA

Pacific Coast League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Pitched 6 innings giving up 5 hits, 1 run with 1 walk and 4 K's earning the victory in a 3-2 win over Norfolk. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 0.92 ERA and 24 K's in 19.2 innings

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with a walk and 3 K's in a 6-5 loss to Chattanooga. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .286 with 3 HR's and 8 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.

A

Midwest League

Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - Did not play vs Beloit