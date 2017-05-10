High School playoff scores (5/9)

Boys Soccer

AAAAA

Wando 1 River Bluff 0 - Andrew Pickhardt scored the lone goal of the game to help the Warriors advance to the state championship game. Wando will face JL Mann for the 5-A state title on Saturday night at Irmo.

AAA

Bluffton 4 Bishop England 2 F/OT - The Bishops season comes to an end.

AA

Academic Magnet 5 Silver Bluff 0 - The Raptors advance to the state championship game on Saturday. They'll face St. Joseph's.

A

Palmetto Scholars 4 Charleston Math & Science 1 - The Phoenix advance to the 1-A state title game where they'll face Dixie on Saturday.