High School playoff scores (5/9)

Boys Soccer

AAAAA

Wando 1   River Bluff 0 - Andrew Pickhardt scored the lone goal of the game to help the Warriors advance to the state championship game. Wando will face JL Mann for the 5-A state title on Saturday night at Irmo. 

AAA

Bluffton 4   Bishop England 2  F/OT - The Bishops season comes to an end. 

AA

Academic Magnet 5   Silver Bluff 0 - The Raptors advance to the state championship game on Saturday. They'll face St. Joseph's. 

A

Palmetto Scholars 4   Charleston Math & Science 1 - The Phoenix advance to the 1-A state title game where they'll face Dixie on Saturday. 

