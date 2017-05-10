TUNE IN NOW: Trump to meet top Russian diplomat at the White House; Ceremony to pay tribute to local fallen officers

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Acting Director of FBI sworn in after Comey Fired
Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is now the acting director of the FBI. More at 5 a.m.
2. Trump to meet top Russian diplomat at the White House
This marks the highest level, face-to-face contact with Russia of the American leader's young presidency. Read more.
3. A ceremony set for Wednesday will pay tribute to local law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty
Aaron Maybin joins us live from park circle with a preview. More at 5 a.m.
Power lines are down on Folly Road, Charleston County dispatchers say. Lanes on Folly Road at Harbor View are closed.More >>
Carriage tours have rolled along the streets of Charleston since the 1940s. But recently after a video of a horse lying on the streets downtown came to light, there have been questions surrounding the industry and if the animals are equipped to handle the growing city.More >>
Beach season is right around the corner.More >>
The annual Tri-County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held Wednesday at Park Circle in North Charleston.More >>
Charleston City Council unanimously approved to temporarily halt new developments in James Island's commercial areas as part of a six-month moratorium.More >>
