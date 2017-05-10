Local fallen officers to be honored at ceremony

The annual Tri-County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held Wednesday at Park Circle in North Charleston.



The ceremony is to honor all law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, including more than 60 who have died in the Tri-County area.



The tribute will include guest speakers, followed by the reading of the names of fallen officers, a 21-gun salute, a flag-folding ceremony and playing of “Taps” and “Amazing Grace.”

There will also be a moment of silence.



Organizers say more than 20,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have died in the line-of-duty.



“It is a true privilege to honor each of these 65 officers for their service and extend the utmost respect to their loved ones for their memories and sacrifice,” said Tri-County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 President John Blackmon.



The event begins at 11 a.m. is open to the public.

The following officers are being recognized, according to a news release:

Berkeley County

Frank Bailey Glover

South Carolina Public Service Authority

End of Watch: Friday, January 29, 2010

Marcus D. Stiles

Moncks Corner Police Department

End of Watch: Monday, March 26, 2007

Lonnie Michael Wells, Sr.

Moncks Corner Police Department

End of Watch: Sunday, March 25, 2007

Marion Eugene Wright, II

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office

End of Watch: Tuesday, November 19, 2002

Kenneth Jeffery Johnson

South Carolina Highway Patrol

End of Watch: Sunday, July 07, 2002

Frank Wilkinson, Jr.

United States Department of Defense

End of Watch: Thursday, December 16, 1993

Joshua Lee Milligan

St. Stephens Police Department

End of Watch: Saturday, January 06, 1990

Harvey L. Middleton

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office

End of Watch: Sunday, May 11, 1975

John Fleetwood Dennis

Bonneau Police Department

End of Watch: Sunday, February 03, 1957

Warren Calhoun Guerry

Berkeley County Magistrate

End of Watch: Saturday, May 24, 1947

Clarence L. Woodard

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: Wednesday, February 5, 1936

Robert Hasell

Berkeley County Magistrate

End of Watch: Saturday, February 4, 1893

Charleston County

Joseph John Matuskovic

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: Monday September 8, 2014

Robert Lee Bailey

South Carolina State Constable

End of Watch: Monday, May 14, 2007

Roger Myers

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Monday, April 05, 2004

Dennis Elisha LaPage

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Saturday, January 19, 2002

Perrin Richard Love, II

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, May 21, 1999

James Howard Simmons, Jr.

North Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Monday, October 12, 1992

Hubert Leander Lloyd

Charleston County Sheriff's Office

End of Watch: Sunday, June 07, 1992

William Allen Nalley

Charleston County Sheriff's Office

End of Watch: Sunday, June 07, 1992

Albert Leppert

North Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Thursday, April 12, 1990

Vaughn Edward Kee

Mount Pleasant Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, December 13, 1985

Robert Anthony Way

North Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Monday, February 18, 1985

Steven Buist Hiott, Jr.

Charleston County Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, October 29, 1982

Charles Alvin Snider

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, March 02, 1979

Joel M. Robertson

Charleston County Police Department

End of Watch: Thursday, May 04, 1978

William Patrick Messer

Charleston County Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, March 12, 1976

Wesley John Smith

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Tuesday, December 16, 1975

William Thomas Cribb

Charleston County Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, November 15, 1974

James Owens, Jr.

Charleston County Police Department

End of Watch: Saturday, May 11, 1968

Joseph Vega

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Monday, August 15, 1955

Lawrence B. Aytes

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, June 17, 1955

Jessie C. Benton

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, June 17, 1955

James F. Tindal

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, June 17, 1955

Junius P. Lewis

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Thursday, December 06, 1951

Leon W. Gooding

Charleston County Police Department

End of Watch: Saturday, March 27, 1948

Keith Ellsworth

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, October 06, 1944

William Henry Wilson

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Tuesday, December 08, 1942

Walter Leo Miller

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Sunday, July 14, 1940

Purse A. Wansley

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Tuesday, July 14, 1936

Lawrence M. Strock

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Monday, October 10, 1932

Snyder Lee Risher

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, May 06, 1932

Julius C. Bunch

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Sunday, May 01, 1932

John C. Meyers

Charleston County Police Department

End of Watch: Saturday, August 28, 1926

William E. Raymond

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Wednesday, September 10, 1919

James J. Duffy

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Sunday, July 16, 1916

John Dozier Altman

South Carolina State Dispensary Commission

End of Watch: Friday, July 9, 1909

C. Pinckney Fishburne

South Carolina State Dispensary Commission

End of Watch: Friday, July 6, 1909

Herman G. Stello

Charleston County Chain Gang

End of Watch: Thursday, August 16, 1906

John Joseph Bean, Jr.

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Thursday, April 20, 1899

Joseph Trescott

Charleston County Magistrate’s Office

End of Watch: Friday, January 6, 1893

John Harlow

Charleston Police Department

End of Watch: Monday, December 22, 1879

Colleton County

Dennis Carl Compton

Colleton County Sheriff's Office

End of Watch: Wednesday, August 06, 2008

Alfredo Deon Williams

Federal Bureau of Prisons

End of Watch: Tuesday, July 30, 1996

Jerry Wayne Shelton

Cottageville Police Department

End of Watch: Saturday, March 25, 1989

Willie Edward Peeples

South Carolina Highway Patrol

End of Watch: Friday, June 08, 1979

William Dawson Breland, III

Walterboro Police Department

End of Watch: Sunday, October 15, 1978

Steven Anthony Breland

Colleton County Sheriff's Office

End of Watch: Monday, September 19, 1977

Marion Clifton Nettles, Sr.

Walterboro Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, December 23, 1949

Frank Addison Floyd

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

End of Watch: Monday, July 25, 1949

Herman Russell Saunders

Colleton County Sheriff's Office

End of Watch: Thursday, September 12, 1940

Dorchester County

Phillip Michael Deese

Dorchester County Sheriff's Department

End of Watch: Friday, March 09, 2007

William Boland Bell

Summerville Police Department

End of Watch: Tuesday, November 19, 2002

Gary Douglas Blackwood

Dorchester County Sheriff's Office

End of Watch: Sunday, February 07, 1988

L. Pressley Reeves

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

End of Watch: Tuesday, September 22, 1908

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.





