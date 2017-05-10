Local fallen officers to be honored at ceremony

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -
The annual Tri-County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held Wednesday at Park Circle in North Charleston.
The ceremony is to honor all law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, including more than 60 who have died in the Tri-County area.
The tribute will include guest speakers, followed by the reading of the names of fallen officers, a 21-gun salute, a flag-folding ceremony and playing of “Taps” and “Amazing Grace.”
There will also be a moment of silence.
Organizers say more than 20,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have died in the line-of-duty.
“It is a true privilege to honor each of these 65 officers for their service and extend the utmost respect to their loved ones for their memories and sacrifice,” said Tri-County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 President John Blackmon.
The event begins at 11 a.m. is open to the public.
The following officers are being recognized, according to a news release:
Berkeley County
Frank Bailey Glover
South Carolina Public Service Authority
End of Watch: Friday, January 29, 2010
Marcus D. Stiles
Moncks Corner Police Department
End of Watch: Monday, March 26, 2007
Lonnie Michael Wells, Sr.
Moncks Corner Police Department
End of Watch: Sunday, March 25, 2007
Marion Eugene Wright, II
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office
End of Watch: Tuesday, November 19, 2002
Kenneth Jeffery Johnson
South Carolina Highway Patrol
End of Watch: Sunday, July 07, 2002
Frank Wilkinson, Jr.
United States Department of Defense
End of Watch: Thursday, December 16, 1993
Joshua Lee Milligan
St. Stephens Police Department
End of Watch: Saturday, January 06, 1990
Harvey L. Middleton
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office
End of Watch: Sunday, May 11, 1975
John Fleetwood Dennis
Bonneau Police Department
End of Watch: Sunday, February 03, 1957
Warren Calhoun Guerry
Berkeley County Magistrate
End of Watch: Saturday, May 24, 1947
Clarence L. Woodard
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office
End of Watch: Wednesday, February 5, 1936
Robert Hasell
Berkeley County Magistrate
End of Watch: Saturday, February 4, 1893
Charleston County
Joseph John Matuskovic
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
End of Watch: Monday September 8, 2014
Robert Lee Bailey
South Carolina State Constable
End of Watch: Monday, May 14, 2007
Roger Myers
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Monday, April 05, 2004
Dennis Elisha LaPage
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Saturday, January 19, 2002
Perrin Richard Love, II
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, May 21, 1999
James Howard Simmons, Jr.
North Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Monday, October 12, 1992
Hubert Leander Lloyd
Charleston County Sheriff's Office
End of Watch: Sunday, June 07, 1992
William Allen Nalley
Charleston County Sheriff's Office
End of Watch: Sunday, June 07, 1992
Albert Leppert
North Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Thursday, April 12, 1990
Vaughn Edward Kee
Mount Pleasant Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, December 13, 1985
Robert Anthony Way
North Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Monday, February 18, 1985
Steven Buist Hiott, Jr.
Charleston County Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, October 29, 1982
Charles Alvin Snider
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, March 02, 1979
Joel M. Robertson
Charleston County Police Department
End of Watch: Thursday, May 04, 1978
William Patrick Messer
Charleston County Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, March 12, 1976
Wesley John Smith
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Tuesday, December 16, 1975
William Thomas Cribb
Charleston County Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, November 15, 1974
James Owens, Jr.
Charleston County Police Department
End of Watch: Saturday, May 11, 1968
Joseph Vega
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Monday, August 15, 1955
Lawrence B. Aytes
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, June 17, 1955
Jessie C. Benton
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, June 17, 1955
James F. Tindal
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, June 17, 1955
Junius P. Lewis
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Thursday, December 06, 1951
Leon W. Gooding
Charleston County Police Department
End of Watch: Saturday, March 27, 1948
Keith Ellsworth
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, October 06, 1944
William Henry Wilson
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Tuesday, December 08, 1942
Walter Leo Miller
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Sunday, July 14, 1940
Purse A. Wansley
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Tuesday, July 14, 1936
Lawrence M. Strock
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Monday, October 10, 1932
Snyder Lee Risher
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, May 06, 1932
Julius C. Bunch
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Sunday, May 01, 1932
John C. Meyers
Charleston County Police Department
End of Watch: Saturday, August 28, 1926
William E. Raymond
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Wednesday, September 10, 1919
James J. Duffy
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Sunday, July 16, 1916
John Dozier Altman
South Carolina State Dispensary Commission
End of Watch: Friday, July 9, 1909
C. Pinckney Fishburne
South Carolina State Dispensary Commission
End of Watch: Friday, July 6, 1909
Herman G. Stello
Charleston County Chain Gang
End of Watch: Thursday, August 16, 1906
John Joseph Bean, Jr.
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Thursday, April 20, 1899
Joseph Trescott
Charleston County Magistrate’s Office
End of Watch: Friday, January 6, 1893
John Harlow
Charleston Police Department
End of Watch: Monday, December 22, 1879
Colleton County
Dennis Carl Compton
Colleton County Sheriff's Office
End of Watch: Wednesday, August 06, 2008
Alfredo Deon Williams
Federal Bureau of Prisons
End of Watch: Tuesday, July 30, 1996
Jerry Wayne Shelton
Cottageville Police Department
End of Watch: Saturday, March 25, 1989
Willie Edward Peeples
South Carolina Highway Patrol
End of Watch: Friday, June 08, 1979
William Dawson Breland, III
Walterboro Police Department
End of Watch: Sunday, October 15, 1978
Steven Anthony Breland
Colleton County Sheriff's Office
End of Watch: Monday, September 19, 1977
Marion Clifton Nettles, Sr.
Walterboro Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, December 23, 1949
Frank Addison Floyd
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
End of Watch: Monday, July 25, 1949
Herman Russell Saunders
Colleton County Sheriff's Office
End of Watch: Thursday, September 12, 1940
Dorchester County
Phillip Michael Deese
Dorchester County Sheriff's Department
End of Watch: Friday, March 09, 2007
William Boland Bell
Summerville Police Department
End of Watch: Tuesday, November 19, 2002
Gary Douglas Blackwood
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office
End of Watch: Sunday, February 07, 1988
L. Pressley Reeves
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
End of Watch: Tuesday, September 22, 1908
