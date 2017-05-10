Downed cable line removed from Folly Road, lanes reopen

Folly Road has been reopened after a downed utility line forced officers to close lanes.

Southbound lanes on Folly Road at Harbor View were closed between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m as a single cord stretched across multiple lanes. Charleston police officers were directing traffic in the area.

An SCE&G crew removed the power line from the road, a Live 5 News crew on scene says.

Officials have not said what knocked the line down.

