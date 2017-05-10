Quantcast

Downed power lines close lanes on Folly Road

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Power lines are down on Folly Road, Charleston County dispatchers say.

Southbound lanes on Folly Road at Harbor View are closed. 

Dispatchers say the call came in shortly after 5 a.m. 

This is a developing story. 

