FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Potential for record-breaking heat Wednesday

Wednesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the temperature could rise from 87 degrees at noon to a record 93 degrees at 3 p.m.

“It is going to be a hot one,” Sovine said, reminding those working outside to stay hydrated. The UV index will be very high, Sovine added, so beachgoers should remember to apply sunscreen.

High temperatures combined with stagnant air mass has prompted an air quality alert through 8 p.m., meaning the air quality could be dangerous for people who suffer from respiratory issues like asthma.

The temperature will rise to 94 degrees Thursday, coming close to the record high of 96 degrees.

The next chance of rain presents itself Saturday. We may have to dodge a few showers and storms.

