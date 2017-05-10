IOP officials to discuss short-term rentals

The Isle of Palms Planning Commission will meet to review zoning regulations as they relate to short-term rentals Wednesday.

The discussion will cover homes rented online through websites including Airbnb and HomeAway.

Currently, all property owners who rent their homes, condos or apartments need a business license.

The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the City Hill Conference Room on Palm Boulevard.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.