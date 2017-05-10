IOP officials to discuss short-term rentals

Wednesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far.More >>
The Isle of Palms Planning Commission will meet to review zoning regulations as they relate to short-term rentals.More >>
Most South Carolina state agencies are closed Wednesday in observance of Confederate Memorial Day.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 66-year-old man who died from a shooting in the I'On community in Mount Pleasant.More >>
Carriage tours have rolled along the streets of Charleston since the 1940s. But recently after a video of a horse lying on the streets downtown came to light, there have been questions surrounding the industry and if the animals are equipped to handle the growing city.More >>
