Residents invited to review ideas on future West Ashley development

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Leaders of the Plan West Ashley committee will present sketches and illustrations ideas for future development at a meeting Wednesday. 

Members of the community are invited to attend the meeting and provide feedback.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Citadel Mall.

