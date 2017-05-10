Lockdown lifted at Timberland High after 'unsubstantiated' report of bomb

An administrative lockdown has been lifted at Timberland High School after a report of a possible bomb threat, officials say.

The high school announced a lockdown for precautionary measures on its Facebook page shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Authorities found the report "unsubstantiated" after conducting a sweep of the building, according to the latest version of the school's Facebook post.

Parents were also notified of the incident via text.

The school has resumed its normal schedule.

