Authorities: Skeletal human remains found by law enforcement near The Citadel

Authorities say skeletal human remains were found near The Citadel on Wednesday.

According to Citadel officials, the remains were found around 11 a.m. by the Charleston Police Department and the sheriff's office harbor patrol.

School officials said the remains were found by officers as they were looking for a body in connection to a severed foot that was found in the area of the Charleston Marina last week.

Officers have blocked off an area of land at the end of Dunnemann Avenue in connection to the case.

Witnesses reported they also saw emergency crews next to the Marine Boot Camp/Drill area.

