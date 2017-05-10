Human remains recovered in marsh near The Citadel

Charleston County's sheriff is expected to speak to the media about vehicle pursuits Thursday afternoon.More >>
Charleston County's sheriff is expected to speak to the media about vehicle pursuits Thursday afternoon.More >>
Lowcountry law enforcement investigating a severed foot found skeletal remains near the Citadel Wednesday morning.More >>
Lowcountry law enforcement investigating a severed foot found skeletal remains near the Citadel Wednesday morning.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported fire at an apartment complex.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported fire at an apartment complex.More >>
An overnight fire ripped through the rooftop patio of a popular restaurant on Folly Beach.More >>
An overnight fire ripped through the rooftop patio of a popular restaurant on Folly Beach.More >>
Mother's Day weekend features several ways to treat moms, including a special run to support those special ladies.More >>
Mother's Day weekend features several ways to treat moms, including a special run to support those special ladies.More >>