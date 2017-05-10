Officers, deputies investigating severed foot find human remains near The Citadel

Authorities tape of section of a road after law enforcement finds remains. (Source: Live 5 News)

Picture of the shoe found at the Charleston Marina which contained the foot. (Source: CPD)

Lowcountry law enforcement investigating a severed foot found skeletal remains near the Citadel Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say their department's harbor patrol and Charleston County sheriff's deputies were searching a marsh area of The Citadel when they found what appeared to be skeletal remains.

"They began the search at 10:30 a.m. this morning and the remains were found about 11:30 a.m.," CPD officials said.

Officials with The Citadel said the officers who found the remains were looking for a body in connection to a severed foot that was found in the area of the Charleston Marina last week.

"The search was being done in reference to a human right foot found May 1, 2017, encased in an Adidas shoe at the Charleston City Marina," Charleston police officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Crews with the Charleston County Coroner's Office were called to the scene and removed the remains from the location.

Officers were also seen blocking off a nearby area of land at the end of Dunnemann Avenue in connection to the case.

A photographer who took pictures of the investigation reported he saw emergency crews next to the Marine Boot Camp/Drill area.

.@Citadel1842 police at the end of Dunnemann Ave blocking off area of land by the marsh. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/o2tJ3gZ9Xy — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) May 10, 2017

