Mt. Pleasant murder weapon, suspect's clothes found in neighborhood creek

Authorities say a gun used by a woman to kill her father was found submerged in a creek behind their home in Mount Pleasant.

Newly released court records say the Charleston police's underwater recovery team responded on Tuesday to a creek on Saturday Road in I'On following the fatal shooting of 66-year-old Robert Simpson.

The team reported locating a green book bag submerged in the creek which contained a 9 mm handgun, a t-shirt, gym shorts and a 3-pound weight.

Investigators say the gun belonged to 31-year-old Brittany Simpson who's charged in the murder of Robert Simpson, her father.

An affidavit states Brittany Simpson was seen on surveillance footage an hour before the incident wearing the same clothes found in the bag. In addition, family members identified the clothing as belonging to Simpson because she wore the clothes daily.

A witness told officers they saw a female subject running down the dock at the rear of the home at the time of the incident.

Investigators say Simpson also confessed to shooting her father then going to the dock after the incident.

Simpson was in bond court on Wednesday where she was denied bond on the charge of murder, and given a $200,000 bond on a charge of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

The investigation started on Tuesday morning at 6:03 a.m. after a family member reported waking up and hearing a gunshot.

Court records state it was discovered that Robert Simpson had been shot in his home and was found in his bedroom.

First responders arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds to the chest.

Authorities say they noted that a 9 mm belonging to the suspect was not found in a storage box in the house or in the residence itself.

Neighbors wake up to crime scene

It's something folks who live in the I'On neighborhood are not used to seeing: crime scene tape around a house in the upscale community.

Mount Pleasant police were called to the home on Saturday Road after a reported shooting which turned out to be fatal.

"For a neighborhood like this one, it's unbelievable," said Isaac Cohen, a neighbor."There were lots of police, blue lights, red lights, commotion so I knew something terrible had happened."

"It's a great neighborhood. It's great for the kids, all of us, it's been very quiet," said Joe Malecki, another resident.

That all changed Tuesday morning.

Crime scene investigators took over the cul-de-sac that's on the lake.

Dive teams from the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff's office were called out to assist.

Malecki said until Tuesday everything seemed to be normal at the house.

"They had a big family gathering this past weekend, seeing all those people on the back porch," Malecki said."So all seemed to be real nice as far as I can tell."

