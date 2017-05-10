Federal judge denies Dylann Roof motion for new trial

Dylann Roof enters a Charleston courtroom to plead guilty to state charges in the Charleston church shooting. (Source: Pool)

A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.

Roof was convicted this past December on 33 federal charges relating to the June 17, 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.

He was sentenced to death on those charges in January.

In April, Roof agreed to plead guilty to 13 state charges that included nine counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and a weapons charge for life sentences without parole.

Roof was found guilty in the deaths of Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41; Cynthia Hurd, 54; Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Tywanza Sanders, 26; Ethel Lance, 70; Susie Jackson, 87; Depayne Middleton Doctor, 49; Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; and Myra Thompson, 59.

Stay with www.Live5News.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.