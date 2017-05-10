Federal judge denies Dylann Roof motion for new trial

A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
Lowcountry law enforcement investigating a severed foot found skeletal remains near the Citadel Wednesday morning.More >>
Lowcountry law enforcement investigating a severed foot found skeletal remains near the Citadel Wednesday morning.More >>
Two suspects are behind bars after Beaufort County deputies ran across a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Hilton Head Island, Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Two suspects are behind bars after Beaufort County deputies ran across a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Hilton Head Island, Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Timberland High School is on lockdown, officials say.More >>
Timberland High School is on lockdown, officials say.More >>
Carriage tours have rolled along the streets of Charleston since the 1940s. But recently after a video of a horse lying on the streets downtown came to light, there have been questions surrounding the industry and if the animals are equipped to handle the growing city.More >>
Carriage tours have rolled along the streets of Charleston since the 1940s. But recently after a video of a horse lying on the streets downtown came to light, there have been questions surrounding the industry and if the animals are equipped to handle the growing city.More >>