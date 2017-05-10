Emergency crews respond to motorcycle accident with injuries in N. Charleston

Quantcast

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews responded to an accident with injuries in North Charleston on Wednesday. 

North Charleston police say the accident was on Palmetto Commerce Parkway and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. 

The motorcyclist was transported to the the hospital. 

According to police, the motorcycle hit the median and the bike was thrown into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle. 

