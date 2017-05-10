Emergency crews working accident with injuries in North Charleston

Emergency crews are working an accident with injuries in North Charleston.

North Charleston police say the accident is in the area of Palmetto Commerce Parkway and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was transported to the the hospital.

According to police, the motorcycle hit the median and the bike was thrown into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.

Police are reporting that traffic is moving slowly towards Ashley Phosphate Road.

