Quantcast

Crews clear accident with injuries on Hwy 17 in Mt. Pleasant - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews clear accident with injuries on Hwy 17 in Mt. Pleasant

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have cleared an accident on Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant Wednesday night. 

The incident was in the area of Hwy 17 near the end of I-526. 

Pictures showed a car flipped over. 

Mount Pleasant Police and Charleston County EMS responded to the crash.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly