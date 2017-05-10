Crews clear accident with injuries on Hwy 17 in Mt. Pleasant

Lowcountry law enforcement investigating a severed foot found skeletal remains near the Citadel Wednesday morning.More >>
Two suspects are behind bars after Beaufort County deputies ran across a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Hilton Head Island, Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews have cleared an accident on Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant Wednesday night.
The City of Georgetown divided over what to use the old Arcellor Mittal steel mill property for. Liberty House Group, a steel company out of London, has made a bid and presented a plan. Now, the city is working with the steel company to make the best decisions going forward. Liberty House tells Georgetown council reopening the mill will bring around 275 jobs to the city. Council wants to keep those jobs in Georgetown.
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.
