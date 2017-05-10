New designs show future of West Ashley

West Ashley residents got a glimpse of the town’s future during Wednesday night’s West Ashley Revitalization meeting.

Leaders of the Plan West Ashley committee presented sketches and ideas for future development; including plans to create safer roads, more sidewalks, community-like spaces and business development.

All the ideas were based off community feedback on what they would like to see West Ashley look like in the future.

Designs showed the future of the Piggly Wiggly site off of Sam Rittenburg and Old Towne Road. The original design that was presented by the city of Charleston included new road improvements to make getting to the possible future green space and community building more safe.The design also showed additional crosswalks and streets being added into the area.

Other ideas presented Wednesday showed future community living spaces that include local businesses all within walking distance, like Avondale.

As part of the presentation for what West Ashley could look like the idea of an improved bus system, bus shelters, using water as a mode of transportation was also discussed.

The consultants hired by the city of Charleston who developed the designs said they would continue to work on improvements to the Greenway, the Citadel Mall, and the completion of West Ashley Circle.

The group is also coming up with ways to ease the issue of traffic and flooding.

During Saturday’s community meeting, all the work to date will be presented. The public is invited to attend this session and tell the planning team if the draft ideas are on the right track.

It will be held Saturday, May 13 at 10am in the Citadel Mall.

Copyright WCSC-TV 2017. All rights reserved.