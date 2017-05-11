Offense Explodes for 11 runs as RiverDogs top Crawdads in Series Opener

The RiverDogs hit a combined seven extra base hits against Crawdad pitching including two triples from Blake Rutherford as Charleston toped Hickory 11-2. Estevan Florial also collected his fourth homer of the season.

Charleston’s (16-17) offense got to work right away in the first. Center fielder Estevan Florial led off the game with a double to center. Second baseman Hoy Jun Park reach on a walk then left fielder Blake Rutherford hit his first triple of the game to center field scoring Florial and Park making it a 2-0 ball game.

The RiverDogs broke things wide open in the third. Park reached on a fielder’s choice and Rutherford collected his third RBI of the night scoring Park with his second triple to deep center. With two outs in the inning, designated hitter Carlos Vidal singled to right scoring Rutherford making it 4-0. Right fielder Isiah Gilliam walked putting runners on first and second. First baseman Brandon Wagner singled to right scoring Vidal from second and moving Gilliam to third. Gilliam scored Charleston’s fourth run of the inning on a wild throw to second that sailed into center field from catcher Alex Kowalczyk, making it 6-0.

Charleston tacked more on in the fifth. Gilliam doubled to left and Wagner followed with a single. With two outs Florial hit a three-run blast to left making it 9-0.

Hickory (12-20) got on the board in the sixth. Left fielder Miguel Aparicio led off the inning with a double then back to back ground outs scored Aparicio making it 9-1.

The Crawdads got one more in the seventh. Shortstop Yeyson Yrizarri doubled to left field with two outs and second baseman Anderson Tejeda singled to score Yrizarri.

The RiverDogs still weren’t done as they added in the ninth. Rutherford continued to have a day leading off the inning with a single. Catcher Donny Sands doubled to the corner in left scoring Rutherford. Gilliam hit his second double of the game to the corner in right scoring Sands making it 11-2.

Jio Orozco (1-2, 6.08) collected his first win and had his best start of the season going 5.0 innings allowing just two hits and striking out three. Kyle Cody (0-4, 4.28) took the lost going 2.2 innings allowing five hits and six runs.

Upcoming

Charleston will face Hickory in game two Thursday Night at 7PM. The RiverDogs will send to the hill right hander Nick Nelson (0-2, 7.16) and the Crawdads will counter with righty Michael Matuella (0-1, 5.79). The game will be broadcast on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming at riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio app under the "Charleston RiverDogs" station.