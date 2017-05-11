McRae's Clutch Hitting Powers Cougars To 6-5 Win Over Coastal Carolina

Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) drove in three runs in a pair of clutch late-inning at-bats to power the College of Charleston baseball team to a 6-5 come-from-behind win over Coastal Carolina in a tightly contested midweek battle on Wednesday evening.

With the victory, the College of Charleston (23-25) takes a 22-21 advantage in the all-time series against Coastal Carolina (31-17-1). The Cougars plated six runs on 12 hits – including two for extra bases – compared to five tallies on 10 base knocks for Coastal.

McRae delivered in a big way for the Cougar offense, going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs to pace the attack. Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) and Ereven Roper (Easley, S.C.) each picked up two hits, as Roper and Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) both drove in a run.

Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) tossed three and two-third one run innings in his first collegiate start, as the sophomore scattered seven hits and struck out three. Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) pitched one and one-third scoreless frames, while Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) came into the sixth and shut the door on the Chanticleers with three and two-third shutout innings to earn the win.

Wood Myers led the way for Coastal with three hits and three RBIs, while Kieton Rivers picked up two base hits. Jordan Gore and Matt Beaird each drove in one run.

Jason Bilous got the start for the Chanticleers and pitched into the fifth, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three. Austin Kitchen and Patrick Orlando each tossed a scoreless inning, before Cole Schaefer took the loss with three runs on four hits in two and one-third. Andrew Beckwith surrendered the go-ahead hit while recording two outs in the ninth.

Manzo set the table in a stellar fashion in the first, when he singled and came around to score on a base hit by Hart to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Roper followed three batters later with an RBI bounce-out to plate Hart, and extend the advantage to 2-0. Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) doubled and scored on a passed ball in the second to push the margin to 3-0.

The Chanticleers would pull one back in the fourth on an RBI single by Beaird that cut the lead to 3-1. Coastal then loaded the bases and walked in a run in the sixth to trim the margin to 3-2. Myers put the Chanticleers in front two batters later with a bases-clearing double to left, which gave Coastal a 5-3 lead.

McRae delivered his first of two clutch hits with two outs in the seventh, when he launched a first-pitch no-doubter to left for a two-run shot to tie the game at 5-5. The sweet-swinging sophomore would strike again with two outs again in the ninth after Manzo singled to right center, and advanced to second a sac bunt by Hart. With the count full against Beckwith, McRae sent a bounding ball past the mound and into center, which allowed Manzo to come around to score and put the Cougars in front, 6-5.

Ocker took full advantage of the one-run lead in the home half, as the sophomore right-hander worked a quick 1-2-3 frame to cap the gritty victory.

The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday when they welcome No. 13 Arizona to Patriots Point for the first game of a weekend set in non-conference play. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:00 pm.