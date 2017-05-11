High School Playoff scores (5/10)

Baseball

AAA

Bishop England 2 Aynor 1 F/14 - Matt McManus converted a bases loaded squeeze bunt in the 14th inning to lift the Battling Bishops to the Lower State Championship with the victory. They'll begin the state championship series on Saturday at Seneca.

Softball

Wando 5 Ashley Ridge 2 - The Warriors advance to the lower state finals on Friday at White Knoll with the victory. The Swamp Foxes season comes to an end.

Hartsville 7 Berkeley 5 - The Stags season comes to an end.

Boys Soccer

SCISA A

Palmetto Christian 2 John Paul II 1 - Palmetto Christian advances to the state title game on Friday.