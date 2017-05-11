Crews extinguish fire at Folly Beach restaurant

Crews have extinguished a large fire at Center Street restaurant Snapper Jack's.

Charleston County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the building shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The rooftop deck of the restaurant appears to have been severely damaged.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Fire guts rooftop section of Snapper Jacks on Folly Beach. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/ekpq4s4GUG — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) May 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.