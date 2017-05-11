Quantcast

Crews responding to reported fire on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) -

According to Folly Beach Dispatch, Fire and Police are responding to a fire at Snapper Jack's on Center St. 

We are working to gather additional information. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

